By JAPHETH MUTINDA

Host commentator

67 mins: As things stand here, Kenya are out of the tournament. Can the Starlets pull a stunning comeback and revive their hopes of sailing into the semis? 23 minutes to go. Kenya 0-3 Mali.

60 mins: PENALTY TO MALI! Wendy Achieng fouls Bassira Toure inside the area and the referee doesn't hesitate in pointing at the spot. Bassira steps forward and buries the ball into the net to stretch Mali's lead to 3-0.

58 mins: Wendy Achieng forces Samake to concede a corner. Kinuthia's header from a rebound is parried for another corner by Samake. Wendy's delivery goes off target.

57 mins: Free-kick to Kenya for a foul on Akida.

55 mins: Akida comes close yet again but Samake makes a timely save to deny the Spedag striker her second goal of the tournament.

51 mins: Kenya must score three to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

50 mins: GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Kenya 0-2 Mali. Bassira Toure doubles Mali's lead with a neat finish.

48 mins: What a chance for Kenya! Akida beats her marker from the right but her cross is blocked by Goundo Samake before Coulouba Sogore clears the danger.

46 mins: Caroline Anyango OFF. Jacky Ogol ON. Kenya get us underway for the second half.

A loss for either side will mean they have been eliminated from the tournament.

HALF-TIME: Kenya 0-1 Mali. Sebe Coulibaly's stunning free-kick the difference at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

45+1 mins: There will be only one minute of added time.

45 mins: Samantha Akinyi restarts play with a short pass.

44 mins: Bassira Toure takes a shot from a distance. Off target.

42 mins: Kenya surge forward in search for an equaliser but Mali are steady at the back. Kenya 0-1 Mali. What a match this is turning out to be!

37 mins: GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Kenya 0-1 Mali. Another howler from Samantha Akinyi allows Mali to take the lead from Sebe Coulibaly's free-kick 35 yards out.

37 mins: Free-kick to Mali 35 yards out.

35 mins: Into the last 10 minutes of the opening half in this Group B encounter. Samake is forced to leave her area to make a clearance with Esse Akida ready to pounce. Still Kenya 0-0 Mali.

32 mins: Mali come knocking again. Free-kick to Kenya deep in the Starlets half.

29 mins: The pace of the match has gone up. Sacko, Diarra and Coulibaly with some neat exchanges in the middle of the pack but the Kenyan defence is still firm.

27 mins: Goundo Samake punches Akida's goal-bound shot for a corner which the Kenyan striker delivers but Mali survive again. Kenya 0-0 Mali.

26 mins: Kenya close! Aissatou Diadhiou makes a timely block on the goal-line. Mali clear the danger. Akida sets up Mercy Achieng for a shot but the West Africans block again.

21 mins: Mali almost grab the lead with Mwikali making a goal--line clearance to deny the West Africans from scoring.

20 mins: Kenya get the first corner of the game. Oumou Tangara concedes the corner under pressure from Akida but Starlets fail to make use of the chance.

18 mins: Akinyi forced to leave her area o make a clearance as Mali pile more pressure.

16 mins: Mali piling more pressure on the Starlets defence. Ann Aluoch has a half-clearance that almost turns costly before Akinyi makes another save. Kenya 0-0 Mali.

13 mins: Samantha Akinyi makes another timely intervention as Mali attack from the left wing.

11 mins: Malian captain Aminata Sacko down injured after colliding with Esse Akida.

9 mins: Fair play to Mali. Kenya restart play. A quick attack from the Malians ends with a comfortable save for Samantha Akinyi in the Kenyan goal.

8 mins: It's a see-saw of a contest so far with both teams out to grab the opportunity to grab an early lead. A Malian player is down injured.

6 mins: Kenya close! Mary Kinuthia twists and turns at the edge of the box before unleashing a left-footed shot that goes inches off target.

5 mins: Another long-range effort from the Malian. Off target. Kenya 0-0 Mali.

2 mins: Kenya break forward with Mercy Achieng but Mali recover in time to force a throw in.

1 min: Mali off the block fast. Have an early shot that goes off target.

KICK-OFF: Mali get us underway at the Stade de Limbe!

The teams are out on the pitch. Ready for kick-off!

Harambee Starlets take on Mali in their second Group B match at the Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on Wednesday seeking to claim their first ever win at the tournament.

Ghana and Nigeria have settled for a 1-1 draw in their second match in Limbe. Nigeria top the group on four points, same as Ghana but the Super Falcons have a superior goal-difference.

Kenya X1 v Mali: Samantha Akinyi (GK), Ann Aluoch (C), Wendy Ann Achieng, Elizabeth Mwikali, Ogutu Irene, Caroline Anyango, Esse Akida, Cheris Avilia, Mercy Achieng, Corazone Aquino, Mary Kinuthia.

Subs: Vivian Akinyi (GK), Sharon Bushenei, Jacky Ogol, Lydia Akoth, Doris Anyango, Lilian Awuor, Lilian Adera, Bundi Janet, Dorcas Shikobe.