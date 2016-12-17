By DAVID KWALIMWA

Arsenal legend Laureano Bisan Etame-Mayer, better known as Lauren, hasn’t lost much of his strength, technique and knowledge of the game which characterised his playing days at Highbury in English Premier League.

The Cameroonian was in Nairobi last week for a coaching clinic organised by sports betting firm SportPesa and the defender, who was a key member of the ‘Invincibles’ Arsenal team that won the Premiership unbeaten in the 2003/2004 season, impressed fans with his artistry on the pitch at Kenya School of Monetary Studies, leaving fans and coaches yearning for more. Lauren made 241 appearance for Arsenal between 2000 and 2007.

The Cameroonian introduced himself to international football audience when he joined Arsenal in 2000 from Spanish league side Mallorca, a spell that lapsed in 2006.

But Lauren was already known in football circles. He was part of Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions squad that won gold at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

By the time he was winning Olympics gold with Cameroon, he had played for Spanish La Liga sides Seville, Mallorca and Levante.

The soft-spoken and talented midfielder is a gentle giant who has remained in touch with his African roots despite having lived in Europe for the better part of his life. He was born to parents from Equatorial Guinea who fled the tiny Central African nation amid civil strife for Spain via Cameroon, with five-year-old Lauren in tow.

The 39-year-old has maintained his signature curly hair style he wore during his playing career that saw him wear the number 12 jersey for the Gunners.

Lauren is evidently trim, something that points to a consistently-observed schedule for working out at the gym for the man who ranks as one of the most successful African players to have featured in the English Premier League.

Under coach Arsene Wenger, Lauren won two league titles, three domestic (FA) cups, and two Community Shield titles at Highbury, all the while operating at right back alongside Sol Campbell, Kolo Toure and Ashley Cole.

But all that is now history. Lauren has since hanged his boots to concentrate on studies and business.

“I am studying Business Administration in Seville. I also monitor my property investments in Europe and Cameroon, so basically I am still very busy,” he said in Nairobi last week.

Interestingly, not all of Lauren’s peers are having it easy after retiring from football. His compatriot Rigobert Song, who captained Cameroon and had a successful career at Liverpool, is fighting for his life in a Paris hospital.

“I haven’t spoken to him but I am in touch with his people and understand that he has greatly improved. He was a good man and leader during our playing days and I hope he recovers fully and gets back to normal life,” Lauren, dressed in blue fitting pair of jeans trousers, an Arsenal jersey and matching sneakers, says of the 40-year-old former captain of Indomitable Lions, his attention shifting between our conversation and a white I-phone in his palms.

He was in town to grace an Arsenal coaching clinic for local elite coaches bankrolled by betting firm SportPesa and Football Kenya Federation.

But Lauren’s journey to the top wasn’t straight-forward. He had to change his game from being a midfielder to a defender to fit into Wenger’s game plan.

One of the low moments of his career in the eyes of the public must have been that infamous pitch brawl during Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester United in 2003.

In a rush of madness, he and other Arsenal players attacked and assaulted Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy moments after the Dutchman had lost a crucial penalty.

The normally calm player would later be pictured in several media outlets around the world aiming a couple of punches in the direction of Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy - who is now retired just like Lauren. His actions attracted a four-match ban and Sh5 million fine (by current exchange rates) from the English Football Association.

And last week, he sought to explain that incident which took place 13 years ago.

“I was protecting my team,” he recalls, adding: “It was something that at that time had to be done, and was done, we have moved on and I am now good friends with Ruud (van Nistelrooy).”

Lauren concedes that his move to Europe at early age gave him a better opportunity to sharpen his skills and become one of the elite players in Europe.

He agrees that African countries should invest in coaching among the youth as a way of improving the standards of the game.

“It also makes it easier for a player to be tactically aware and flexible,” he says, perhaps like his conversion from a midfielder into one of the finest overlapping right backs in the league during his playing time. Interestingly, Wenger signed Lauren as a defender.

“That was a typical life situation, adapting to a new environment, challenges and situations. It wasn’t easy but you have to be strong. It took me time to adapt. But with the confidence Wenger and (his then assistant) Pat Rice had in me, the transition eventually happened and I even wondered what I had been doing in midfield all that time.”

Lauren has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season after a 12-year hiatus.

He mentions the current crop of players such as Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka, and Hector Bellerin as the reason for his prediction, terming them the best players in the league at the moment.

Lauren is full of praise for Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama - terming him a “complete player” who deserves a move to either Manchester United or Real Madrid, but not Barcelona” in the near future.

