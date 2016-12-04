League in jeopardy as clubs struggle to get Caf licence

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

On January 19, 2012 Confederation of African Football approved a club licensing system.

The Caf Club Licencing Regulations were subsequently put in force two months later to cover all inter-club competition played in the continent under the auspices of the African football body - majorly the Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

The objectives of the licencing system are to promote and improve the quality and the level of all football in Africa and to ensure that the clubs have the appropriate infrastructure, knowledge and application in respect of management and organisation.

The licencing also seeks to improve the economical and financial capacity of the clubs, through proper corporate governance and control.

However, Caf did not strictly enforce this rules until this year when they gave a deadline of December 31 for compliance.

But surprisingly, only two Kenyan Premier League clubs have acquired the Caf club licence, Tusker and Ulinzi Stars. The Kenya Defence Forces side however has only got a provisional license.

Tusker will represent Kenya in next year’s Champions League while Ulinzi will play in the Confederation Cup.

But even though the Caf Clubs Licencing Regulations cover only continental competitions Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa says that KPL and National Super League sides must be compliant

“Caf are adamant that these rules will have to be followed, so even if that means having a nine-team Kenyan Premier League next season (instead of a 16 or 18 team competition), so be it,” Mwendwa told Nation Sport last week.

Weak management structures, lack of finance and infrastructure will see most Kenyan clubs struggle to get the Caf license.

A closer perusal of license regulations shows just why most club are yet to comply.

For example, in order to receive clearance, all professional clubs in Kenya need to offer guarantees to FKF on finances, infrastructure, and administrative/legal bases.

On the finance front for instance, a club will have to among other issues submit its budget for the entire season, information that should be backed up with the bank statements outlining expenditure for the past 12 months.

Also, the club must own and operate youth teams participating in official FKF competitions, and submit in advance a list of senior (first) team players and their allocated shirt numbers.

What’s more, and this is where it gets tricky for Kenyan teams used to being run from someone’s briefcase, the rules state that a club must have an “approved” stadium available for playing FKF Football Competitions as its Home ground. That’s not all.

Proof of copies of the agreement between the club and the stadium should be deposited with the federation. The club should also submit information and documents about the physical location of its secretariat.

“Its encouraging to note that even though many clubs have not yet complied with the rules, efforts are being made to ensure they do,” FKF’s communication officer Barry Otieno said.

“If we get done with this, supporters and stakeholders alike should be ready to witness a magnificent growth of football in Kenya.”

FKF, indicate that six KPL clubs, namely AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Chemelil Sugar, Kakamega Homeboyz, Sony Sugar and Thika United are in the process of acquiring a Caf club licence.

“We are working round the clock to meet atleast the minimum requirements because it is for our own good. I expect us to be cleared very soon,” Leopards secretary Oscar Igaida confirmed.

Another lot of top flight clubs, such as Western Stima, Mathare United, Muhoroni Youth, Sofapaka and Bandari have made no effort at all to conform to the new set of the rules.

Also worth a mention, is second tier clubs Palos FC, Kariobangi Sharks, Wazito FC, KCB FC and Nakumatt FC who have commenced the registration process.