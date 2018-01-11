By AFP

LONDON

Jamie Vardy will be fit to play for Leicester in a clash of the past two Premier League champions when they visit Chelsea on Saturday, the Foxes manager Claude Puel said on Thursday.

Vardy, who turned 31 on Thursday, has recovered from the groin injury that kept the England international out of the 2016 champions line-up for the FA Cup third round 0-0 draw with his former club Fleetwood Town last weekend.

"He will be available for the game, there is no problem with Jamie. He trained well this week," Puel said at his press conference on Thursday.