Leopards to sharpen claws in Kakamega

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Kenya’s representatives in the Confederation Cup, AFC Leopards SC, currently training at Thogoto Teachers College in Gikambura, Kiambu County, will shift camp to Kakamega ahead of the new season.

Club secretary Oscar Igaida said they chose to shift from Nairobi to Kiambu County due to the good state of the Thogoto grounds.

“The purpose of shifting our training to Gikambura is to take advantage of the area’s good environment to learn more about our new players before shifting the camp to Kakamega for friendly matches in readiness for the Super Cup scheduled for January 28,” Igaida said in reference to the big match pitting Ingwe against league champions and arch-rivals Gor Mahia FC.

For emerging GOtv champions, Leopards play in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup where they are scheduled to face Fosa Juniors of Madagascar, while Gor Mahia face Equatorial Guinea’s Leones Vegeterianos in the Champions League.