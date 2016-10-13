By DAVID KWALIMWA

It’s never business as usual whenever AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars cross paths.

That is why Friday afternoon's encounter pitting the two Kenyan Premier League giants at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County has all the ingredients of an action packed contest.

The 2pm kick-off at Afraha is the first of six league games lined up this weekend. The other matches will be played on Saturday in Nairobi, Mombasa and Awendo.

Ulinzi have a better record over the Leopards this season and will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins over their opponents in all competitions.

The first leg league fixture between the sides at the Mumias Sports Complex last April was abandoned after hooligans evaded the pitch and attacked match officials to protest the referee's call awarding Ulinzi a late penalty.

The match was abandoned as the teams were tied at 1-1, but the soldiers were awarded full points by KPL's disciplinary committee, which also docked Leopards another three points for hooliganism.

Ulinzi then beat Leopards 3-2 in the KPL Top 8 quarter-finals in May.

AFC Leopards top scorer Kepha Aswani however believes Leopards will come good against the soldiers at Afraha.

"We have a chance to win this game having prepared well over the last two weeks. I urge our fans to be calm and support the team. We have let them down of late and are keen to make it up," Aswani told Daily Nation Sport Thursday.

Leopards striker Mungai Kiongera and defender Jackson Saleh (ankle injuries), plus Ian Otieno and John Ndirangu who are unwell, will sit out today's game.

Despite winning only once in their last five league engagements, Ulinzi boast a better record compared to opponents, who are winless in five outings, drawing twice and losing the rest - whilst conceding seven goals along the way.

This stat best highlights how these two teams have struggled this term with sixth placed Ulinzi and Leopards (12th) both having no chance of winning the league title this season.

Ulinzi's stand in coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident of grinding a win, despite missing out on the services of Elvis Nandwa and Oscar Wamalwa who are nursing hamstring and hand injuries respectively.

“Leopards are a good team, and we respect them, but we know how to play against them and that is what makes me confident that we will pick the win tomorrow,” said Nyangweso.

FIXTURES

Friday: Ulinzi Stars v AFC Leopards (2pm) - Afraha Stadium

Saturday: