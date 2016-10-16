By AFP

More by this Author

BARCELONA

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hailed Lionel Messi's goalscoring return in a 4-0 rout of Deportivo la Coruna as the perfect preparation for Barca's Champions League showdown with former coach Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday.

Messi netted with just his third touch after nearly a month out with a groin injury having come on just before the hour mark with Barca already 3-0 in front.

"It is the perfect way to go into the game against City on Wednesday for the result and for the way in which we got the result in a tricky week for us with the majority of the players away with their national teams," said Enrique.

"We have Leo back and it took him no time to be back in top form."

By contrast, City will travel to the Camp Nou without a win in three games as Guardiola's men saw two penalties saved by Maarten Stekelenburg in a 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday.

Barca have had the better of City in the Champions League, winning all four clashes between the sides in the last 16 in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons.

However, Enrique insists City will be a new and improved threat on the European stage under his former teammate Guardiola.