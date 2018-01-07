  1. Home
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts

Sunday January 7 2018

This file photo taken on December 30, 2017 shows Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho during their English Premier League match against Leicester at Anfield in Liverpool. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |  AFP

In Summary

  • The 25-year-old star, who had agitated for a move away from Anfield since last summer, finally got his wish on Saturday when the two clubs agreed a deal worth 160 million euros ($192 million, Sh19.2 billion).
By AFP
LIVERPOOL

Liverpool will offer supporters who bought shirts bearing the name of Philippe Coutinho a £50 (56.4 euro) voucher to help offset the impact on fans of the Brazilian's move to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old star, who had agitated for a move away from Anfield since last summer, finally got his wish on Saturday when the two clubs agreed a deal worth 160 million euros ($192 million, Sh19.2 billion).

"The club is to offer supporters who bought a 2017-18 replica shirt printed with Philippe Coutinho's name and number a £50 voucher, once the move is completed," said a statement from Liverpool.

"Supporters should present their 2017-18 Coutinho replica shirt at any official club store where the voucher will be issued. The shirt will not be retained but proof of purchase will be required."

