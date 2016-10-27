Local coaches to benefit from training session

Over 50 coaches drawn from Nyanza West Football Kenya Federation (FKF) branch are set to benefit from free coaching course, in a programme put in place by FKF and Migori County Government.

The two-week intensive course, which is being conducted by, among others, former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia forward Peter Dawo, will see the coaches attain CAF Level ‘C’ license which will allow them to coach Nationwide league teams as well qualify to work as assistant coaches in the Kenyan Premier League.

QUALIFIED COACHES

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the course in Migori town, Dawo said the course was aimed at increasing the number of qualified coaches in the country as a way of developing football across the country.

“We need more qualified coaches if we are to develop football in the country. There is no way we will be able to compete with other countries across the continent if we do not have trained coaches” he said.

He said the course, which is being attended by former Kenyan Premier League stars, would also put emphasis on youth football, especially youngsters aged between 8-15 years to ensure that talents were identified and nurtured at an earlier age.

Speaking at the same function, Migori County Sports Director Silas Jonyo hailed the initiative and said lack of qualified coaches was stifling the development of young talents, especially those in the rural areas.

“We have enough talent here and if they are discovered early, some of them have got the potential to play at the highest level possible,” he said.

He said the training will also go a long way in reducing conflicts during games as coaches will be taken through their duties and responsibilities during games.