Loss to Cameroon gives Starlets food for thought

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

National women’s team Harambee Starlets were given a reality check when they lost 1-0 to Cameroon in a friendly match at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani on Saturday.

Starlets have in the last six months raised expectations by beating high-ranking teams including Spanish and Moroccan league sides but were stopped by Indomitable Lionesses at home.

This was Starlets’ first game against a team that is eyeing the African Women Cup of Nations (Afcon) title. The Kenyan girls got a good picture of what to expect as they prepare to make their debut in the Afcon final next month in Cameroon.

The Lionesses were not the better side on the pitch. For a team that fielded only four local-based players and seven, who ply their trade in Turkey, Denmark, Finland, Belarus and Rome, they gave the impression that they are yet to reach their peak.

In fact, the hosts dominated the better part of the first half, but squandered four clear chances in the opening 12 minutes, consequently giving the visitors time to settle down.

Striker Neddy Atieno, her counterpart Christine Nafula together with defender Wendy Achieng played with dedication, never mind they were dwarfed by their more masculine opponents.

However, the hard fighting Starlets were overpowered in the second half.

Lionesses, who have appeared in the Afcon competitions 11 times, so far, and who were better endowed physically, needed a penalty that was converted by their Rome-based captain Christine Manie to win.

Related Content Cameroon hit Harambee Starlets at Kasarani

Starlets coach David Ouma and his counterpart from Cameroon, Eno Ngachu, both admitted that a lot of work needs to be done in their teams.

“My players couldn’t contain their nerves. We need to strengthen the defence,” said Ouma.

Starlets next prepare for another tough battle against Egypt at home this weekend.