Luis Enrique hopeful over Messi contract talks

By AFP

More by this Author

BARCELONA

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is confident Lionel Messi will tie his future to the Catalan giants after opening talks to extend his contract beyond 2018.

Various Spanish media sources reported this week that Messi's father and agent, Jorge Horacio Messi, has arrived in Barcelona to begin negotiations on a new deal for the five-time World Player of the Year.

"Of course (I like the news)," Enrique said on Friday.

"The day on which it is announced will be a great day for everyone to celebrate."

Barca have already tied down Neymar, Sergi Busquets and Javier Mascherano to contract extensions this year.

"He would join a list of players that have renewed and want to stay at Barca and form part of the Barca family," added Enrique.