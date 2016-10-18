By AFP

MADRID

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric tied his long-term future to Real Madrid by extending his contract with the European champions to 2020 on Tuesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Luka Modric have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract with the club until 30 June 2020," Madrid said in a statement.

Modric will be sidelined for the rest of the month after undergoing knee surgery three weeks ago.

However, after a difficult spell in his first season in the Spanish capital following his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Modric has become one of Real's most influential players.

The 31-year-old has won seven trophies over the past four years, including the Champions League in 2014 and 2016.

Modric's renewal follows midfield partner Toni Kroos's contract extension to 2022 last week.