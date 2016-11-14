Mahakama sink Green Marine in FKF zone D match

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Mahakama FC on Sunday beat Green Marine 1-0 during the FKF South Coast Branch League Zone D match played at Makande Primary School thrusting it in fourth position with 15 points.

Emanuel Mangi scored the match winner in the 17th minute to give Mahakama a victory that sent them two places up, three points behind third placed Green Marine and nine points behind leaders Nacet FC from Ukunda.

In a Zone A clash at Miritini Primary School grounds, Juma Kalato scored a hat-trick to give Miritini Stars a fine 3-0 win against Kisauni Youth.

Kalato scored his first goal in the 20th minute before netting another three minutes later.

Miritini Stars were awarded a penalty in the second half and Kalato who was a thorn in the flesh in Kisauni’s defence, was on target again.

With the results, Miritini Stars moved one place up to fourth position on the 12-team standing having 26 points, three points behind third placed Kisauni Youth and nine points behind leaders Wayzata.

Meanwhile, Mishomoroni United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Wayzata in the other Zone A league match at Msambweni Gasi ground.

Wayzata drew the first blood in the 20th minute through Omar Bakari. Athuman Kombo stretched the lead in before Hamisi Salim netting the third goal in the 67th minute.