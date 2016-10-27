Manchester United to host West Ham in League Cup

By AFP

LONDON

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United were handed a home tie with West Ham United in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final draw after eliminating derby foes Manchester City.

United saw off holders City courtesy of a 54th-minute Juan Mata goal at Old Trafford and will now entertain Slaven Bilic's West Ham, who pulled off a 2-1 upset win at home to Chelsea.

In the only other all-Premier League last-eight tie, Southampton — 1-0 victors over Sunderland — will visit Arsenal.

Liverpool, who beat Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, host second-tier Leeds United, while Championship leaders Newcastle United visit Hull City.

English Football League Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played the week commencing November 28):

Liverpool v Leeds

Manchester United v West Ham

Hull v Newcastle