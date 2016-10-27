Manchester United to host West Ham in League Cup

Thursday October 27 2016

West Ham United's Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during their EFL (English Football League) Cup fourth round match against Chelsea at The London Stadium on October 26, 2016. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |  AFP

By AFP
LONDON

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United were handed a home tie with West Ham United in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final draw after eliminating derby foes Manchester City.

United saw off holders City courtesy of a 54th-minute Juan Mata goal at Old Trafford and will now entertain Slaven Bilic's West Ham, who pulled off a 2-1 upset win at home to Chelsea.

In the only other all-Premier League last-eight tie, Southampton — 1-0 victors over Sunderland — will visit Arsenal.

Liverpool, who beat Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, host second-tier Leeds United, while Championship leaders Newcastle United visit Hull City.

English Football League Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played the week commencing November 28):

Liverpool v Leeds

Manchester United v West Ham

Hull v Newcastle

Arsenal v Southampton

