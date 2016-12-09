By DAVID KWALIMWA

Ugandan defender Martin Kizza has dedicated his 2016 Tusker FC Player’s Player of the Year award to his teammates and family.

Kizza, who was on Thursday night named the club's most outstanding performer in 2016 at the club's annual gala night held at the Barclays Sports Club in Nairobi, said he was happy with the achievement.

The Ugandan centre-back was a surprise winner of the night after edging firm favourites Humphrey Mieno, Osborne Monday and David Okello to the award.

Kizza was nominated by a majority of his teammates in a methodology that has since been criticised by a section of football supporters and sports stakeholders.

The award was accompanied by a trophy and Sh70,000.

"I am pleased and encouraged to receive this award. It is an honour because we also won the league and domestic cup this season,” Kizza told Saturday Nation Sport.

“I am dedicating it to my family and teammates and can assure you that this award is enough motivation to enable me work harder next season," added Kiiza, who joined Tusker in 2013 and left after two years for AFC Leopards. He re-joined the brewers at the beginning of the 2016 campaign.

Other winners on the night include Mieno who was awarded the Midfielder of the Season, Okello (goalkeeper of the season), Lloyd Wahome (Defender of the Year).

Also recognised were Allan Wanga (top scorer), veteran Ghanaian forward Stephen Owusu (Goal of the Season), Shafiq Batambuze (Most Improved Player), Luis Misiko (Most Promising Player) and coach Paul Nkata.

"This occasion was majorly arranged to celebrate what was a memorable and successful season. The players are now motivated, we have given them a break and plan to return and prepare for what should be a more grueling season next year," the club's CEO Charles Obiny told Nation Online.

Tusker will represent the country in the Caf Champions League tournament next season.