Title hopefuls Mathare United travel to the to the tough hunting ground that is Muhoroni Complex to face Muhoroni Youth in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday as league action makes a return after a 12-day recess.

Mathare have stumbled in the recent past with their last league match yielding no goals after settling for a barren draw against Posta Rangers.

And as they plot for the down fall of a Muhoroni side that can be ruthlessly stubborn at their backyard, coach Francis Kimanzi and his charges face a stern test as they mull over the formula of reigniting their campaign that had shown so much promise at the beginning of the term.

Placed fifth on the log on 38 points, 10 adrift of leaders Tusker with just five matches to go, the 2008 champions will be out to keep their faint tittle hopes alive in Muhoroni.

Mathare skipper Vincent Okello is oozing confidence ahead of the 3pm kick off. “We have had good preparations in the week and everyone is focused,” he said

“I know it’s a tough hunting ground but we are just going to play our game and stick to our plan. The aim is to do well and I don’t think there should be any problems for us,” Okello told Daily Nation Sport.

Mathare’s reliable defender Robinson Kamura is back after a two-month absence but long-term absentees Edward Seda and Roy Syamba are out with injuries.

INJURY NIGHTMARE

For a flip-flopping Muhoroni, the match comes in the wake of an injury nightmare that has ravaged the squad.

First choice goalie Farouk Shikhalo is in the treatment room where he’s been joined by Robert Mudinyu, Paul Muchika, Victor Omune, Wycliffe Nyangechi and attacker Bebeto Lwamba.

Despite the injuries, interim manager Tom Juma is putting up brave face. “I don’t think it will be difficult. We are at home and will have to fight for the win,” Juma said.

Besides the injuries, the club has been bedevilled with trouble with coach James ‘Odijo’ Omondi leaving under unclear circumstances mid this year.