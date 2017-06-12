By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

IN DAR ES SALAAM

Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere has called on Tanzania champions Yanga to expedite their suit for his services.

The Ugandan-born Rwandese forward was the top scorer in the just concluded SportPesa Super Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. His three goals and two assists handed him the Golden Boot.

Speaking to Nation Sports, the former FK Tirana of Albania and Rayon Sports man said he wouldn’t mind crossing the border.

“For me what matters is my job. Wherever it calls I will go. I won’t mind playing in the Tanzanian league. It will however depend on whether Yanga and Gor Mahia agree on terms since I am still contracted to them.

“I know their league starts in late August. Let’s see whatever comes whether I can join them at the start of the season or not,” stated Kagere.

Related Content Gor thump Leopards to clinch Super Cup - PHOTOS

Yanga Secretary General Charles Boniface Mkwasa hinted that they might go shopping for a striker once the Tanzanian transfer window officially opens on Thursday.

“We are in the market shopping for various positions. A striker tops our list, a winger and a left full-back. We’ve managed to fill a few gaps as recommended by the coach but we shall reveal all businesses once the window opens.

“I personally watched Gor Mahia play, they had quality players. I wouldn’t narrow down on an individual at the moment,” the former Taifa Stars Head Coach told Nation Sport when asked on the interest in Kagere.

The George Lwandamina coached side, who were knocked out of the tournament at the semi-final stage by Kenyan side AFC Leopards, have also been linked with Leopards' Allan Kateregga.