AFC Leopards continue to incur legal costs and fines to the tune of millions of shillings following cases filed against the club at various dispute resolution bodies by its former employers.

Former coach Ivan Minnaert was on Monday awarded Sh2.4 million for unlawful termination by the newly formed Football Kenya Federation (FKF)'s Arbitration Tribunal.

"Doing the best that we can," the five member Arbitration panel resolved in its 29 page ruling, "the Tribunal awards the coach an award of six months’ salary as compensation. This translates to the sum of United States Dollars Twenty Four Thousand only"

Minnaert's compensation comes five months after eight of the team's former players namely; Solomon Nasio, Khalid Jumaan, Eugene Musilwa, Mata Clement, Kevin Aketch, Simon Shikuku, Emmanuel Onyancha and Daniel Kiptoo were awarded Sh2 million by the Kenya Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC).

In arriving at this decision, the IDCC ruled that club hadn't followed due process in dropping the players. And that's not all.

Leopards have over the past year forked out Sh1.8 million in compensation to another of its former coaches, Pieter de Jongh. This is after the Dutchman successfully petitioned the club at the IDCC for unlawful dismissal.

Speaking on Thursday, Leopards Secretary General Oscar Igaida admitted that the legal expenses are "of concern".

"These legal measures are consequences of not following procedure. Minnaert's contract for example didn't have targets and at the time we released him there were genuine fears the club would be relegated," said Igaida.

Minnaert told Daily Nation Sport he didn't particularly agree with the ruling.

"The most important thing is I won, but I prefer to leave this experience, which is the worst in my coaching career"