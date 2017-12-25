  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah determined to win titles at Liverpool

Monday December 25 2017

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (centre) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (left) and Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 22, 2017. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (centre) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (left) and Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 22, 2017. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |  AFP

In Summary

  • Salah has formed a key part of Liverpool's 'fab four' attacking line-up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
  • The five-time European champions — who have not won a trophy since the 2012 League Cup — sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday's match against Swansea City and take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 in February.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

LIVERPOOL

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday he hopes he can help Liverpool end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.

The 25-year-old — who joined from Italian club Roma in the close season — has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side and is joint-top of the Premier League scorers' charts with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

"I want to win titles here, I cam here to win titles — to win something for the club, for us, for the fans," he told Sky Sports News.

"I love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something. I am sure we are going to win something this year."

Salah has formed a key part of Liverpool's 'fab four' attacking line-up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Related Content

The five-time European champions — who have not won a trophy since the 2012 League Cup — sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday's match against Swansea City and take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 in February.

Related Stories

4  hours ago

Who leads African goal charge in England?

Moroccan Benatia scored the only goal against his former club Roma at the third attempt.