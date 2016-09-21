Mourinho, Guardiola to face off in League Cup

By AFP

LONDON

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was handed a speedy reunion with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola in Wednesday's English League Cup fourth-round draw.

Guardiola's City won 2-1 when he reprised his rivalry with Mourinho earlier this month and they will meet again at Old Trafford in late October when a place in the League Cup quarter-finals will be at stake.

"I think it's good for us," United midfielder Ander Herrera, a scorer in their 3-1 win at third-tier Northampton Town, told MUTV.

"We can show again what we want to do. We were very disappointed (to lose to City) because it was in front of our fans and now we have another chance to play against them.

"I'm sure it will be different."

Holders and Premier League leaders City booked their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Swansea City.

Mourinho and Guardiola fought an intense rivalry during their time as managers of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively between 2010 and 2012.

They had gone three years without playing each other prior to City's derby win on September 10.

In the round's other stand-out ties, Tottenham Hotspur were handed a trip to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, while Chelsea were drawn to face London rivals West Ham United.

Sunderland will visit Southampton in the remaining all-Premier League tie.

English League Cup fourth-round draw made on Wednesday (ties to be played October 25-26):

West Ham United v Chelsea

Manchester United v Manchester City

Arsenal v Reading

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Bristol City v Hull City

Leeds United v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Preston North End