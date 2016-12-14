Mourinho open to offers for Man United outcasts

By AFP

MANCHESTER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will listen to offers for unhappy players like Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin in next month's transfer window.

Dutch winger Depay and French midfielder Schneiderlin, both signed in 2015 by Louis van Gaal, have been the biggest losers of Mourinho's first half-season in charge at Old Trafford.

Mourinho said he would not stand in either players' way if they asked to leave.

"I am always open to listen to offers for every player," Mourinho said in a briefing ahead of his side's trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"More than listen to offers, I am always ready to listen to the players themselves."

"So any player who knocks on my door and is not happy and wants to move, when the offers are correct, I will never stop a player from leaving, even if it is to a rival."

"When Juan Mata left Chelsea to come to Manchester United (in January 2014), no problem at all. In my mentality, no problem at all. I am always open."

Schneiderlin, who signed from Southampton for a reported fee of around £25 million ($31.7 million, 29.8 million euros), is yet to start a league game this season.

The 27-year-old has played just 86 minutes of domestic first-team football — 73 of which came in a League Cup tie against third-tier Northampton Town.

Depay, bought for around £25 million from PSV Eindhoven, has seen 134 minutes of action in all competitions, with his one start, also in that Northampton cup tie, ending after just 55 minutes.

Everton, desperate for a replacement for long-term injury victim Yannick Bolasie, have been linked with Depay and are also reported to be interested in Schneiderlin.

JONES EXAMPLE

"What I can say is that I am happy with the squad I have," Mourinho added.

"I would like my squad to be my squad until the end of the season and I am not going to any player to say, 'You are going to leave because I am not happy, because I don't want to have you.'

"I am happy with the players I have, even with players that are not having many opportunities to play."

Mourinho said players currently outside the first-team frame need only look at defender Phil Jones, who has capitalised on injuries to Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling to establish himself at centre-back.

"From my point of view, I am happy to keep everyone and everyone will have a chance, sometimes an unexpected chance," said Mourinho, whose side are sixth in the table.

"Sometimes the chance is there, you get it like Jones. Unexpectedly, you have Bailly out, Smalling out, everybody out and comes the game against Swansea and Jones is in and he is still there."

Mourinho is conscious of the heavy fixture list his team face over the second half of the campaign as they continue their runs in the League Cup and Europa League.

United could feasibly play 65 games this season and Mourinho explained that is one of the reasons behind his apparent U-turn over veteran German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The 32-year-old appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford, but has recently returned to the first-team squad and made a substitute appearance in the recent League Cup win over West Ham United.

Now, Mourinho expects him to remain with the club in the new year.

"I do," said the Portuguese. "Unless again the player knocks on our door with a future that he wants to grab with both hands.