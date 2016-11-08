M-tabiri launched in Nairobi

With Kenya’s betting craze hitting an all-time high, M-tabiri, a firm aiming to help gamblers make correct predictions of football matches has been launched.

Speaking during the launch at a city hotel on Monday evening, M-tabiri General Manager Francis Ngenja Ruo said that the firm relies on a software which analyse trends, past performance and injury records of teams to come up with the predictions.

For one to get predictions of a given match, one has to subscribe by sending the word “tabiri” to 40040 followed by the names of teams participating in the match of interest(e g Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards).