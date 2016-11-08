M-tabiri launched in Nairobi
Tuesday November 8 2016
With Kenya’s betting craze hitting an all-time high, M-tabiri, a firm aiming to help gamblers make correct predictions of football matches has been launched.
Speaking during the launch at a city hotel on Monday evening, M-tabiri General Manager Francis Ngenja Ruo said that the firm relies on a software which analyse trends, past performance and injury records of teams to come up with the predictions.
Ruo claimed that the software’s efficiency probability stood at 80 percent. “Numerous people are betting, but most do it blindly. Our team worked hard to make betting enjoyable and we therefore introduce M-tabiri which will change the approach to betting.”
For one to get predictions of a given match, one has to subscribe by sending the word “tabiri” to 40040 followed by the names of teams participating in the match of interest(e g Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards).
In an event presided over by Kisumu Senator Prof Peter Anyang Nyong’o, Joseph Warui, the CEO of Globe Tech Communications Limited, the parent company behind the venture said: “Betting has become a disease and there are two values we are going to bring into betting. We aim to give directions because some of the gamblers want to pay school fees for their children and that is why they are playing,” he said.
“It has become impossible to regulate betting because it’s done through the phone.”
“We are also going to bring sanity into the industry through civic education. You don't have to fix yourself to get rich quick and our agenda is civic education to enhance responsible betting.”