By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

Jared Ratemo was already in business, but struggling to stay afloat like many others.

His small courier firm - Jaora - only brought home enough for the rent, food and, perhaps, the children’s school fees.

Then at the weekend, like a Biblical miracle, he became an overnight millionaire. With a ‘betting investment’ of only Sh800, he struck the mCheza jackpot of Sh19 million. Just like that.

Speaking in Nairobi when he was presented with his cheque, a joyful Ratemo said: “I’ve lost many bets before but I never gave up. Sometimes I would spend up to Sh3,000 but end up losing. My friends would mock me.”

A God-fearing man, his prayers were finally answered at the weekend with two bets.

“I placed two bets of Sh400 each, one predicting a draw and the other one a home win. I wasn’t sure I had won though, and even when the message came I still remained doubtful. I went to bed quietly, waiting for my call in the morning,” he said. “I vowed never to stop betting until I hit the jackpot. I have a book where I record my predictions,” he said as he displayed a copy of his predictions. “The money will change our lives.”

EDUCAION FUND

Ratemo said he will give a portion to church, build rental houses, pay off his debts at the bank and Savings and Credit Societies (Saccos) as well finish constructing a house he had begun building in Kisii.

“I bought a parcel of land, so I’m going to pay off the balance and put up some rental houses,” he said, adding that Sh5 million will go towards the education fund of his two children.