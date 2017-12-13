Breaking News
Mbadi thrown out of National Assembly...
Neymar returns to Paris after Brazil trip

Wednesday December 13 2017

This file photo taken on November 22, 2017 shows Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar celebrating his second goal during their Uefa Champions League Group B match against Celtic at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |  AFP

In Summary

  • The world's most expensive player will miss Wednesday's French League Cup tie at Strasbourg, after also sitting out last weekend's 3-1 win over Lille through suspension.
  • PSG, who are bidding for a fifth successive League Cup title, lost 2-1 to Strasbourg in the league 11 days ago.
By AFP
PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has returned to the French capital and will train on Thursday after being allowed to visit his native Brazil on family matters, the Ligue 1 leaders said Wednesday.

The world's most expensive player will miss Wednesday's French League Cup tie at Strasbourg, after also sitting out last weekend's 3-1 win over Lille through suspension.

PSG coach Unai Emery said on Monday that Neymar had gone home because of a family problem and that he hoped the former Barcelona star would be back in "three or four days".

Amid speculation over the reasons behind Neymar's trip, Brazilian website Globoesporte published social media messages accompanied by photographs which suggest the player could have been at the birthday party of his friend's father and had also visited a dental clinic.

On Monday, Neymar published a photo of himself on Twitter with the message: "Focus, strength and faith for the celebration of another day!!"

PSG, who are bidding for a fifth successive League Cup title, lost 2-1 to Strasbourg in the league 11 days ago.