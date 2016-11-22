Nigeria face Ghana in Cup of Nations thriller

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Champions Nigeria are leaving nothing to chance in their quest to defend the Africa Women Cup of Nations title this year.

The Super Falcons face Ghana in thrilling clash at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium Wednesday evening, and reports from Nigeria indicate that players have voluntarily agreed to turn in their smart phones and tablets so as to focus more on the competition.

A joint agreement by players to be in bed by 9pm as opposed to the 10pm deadline set by their handlers has also been reached, a sign of how serious the team is about retaining the continental title.

TOP GROUP B

Nigeria are currently top of Group B with three points but on a better goal aggregate, having thrashed poor Mali 6-0 in their opening match, and they need only three more points against Ghana today to be guaranteed a place in the tournament’s semi-finals.

Nigeria coach Florence Omagbemi who has won this competition with Super Falcons on four occasions, has issued a stern warning to his opponents, telling them bluntly that her team is simply the best in the competition.

If there is a coach who says they want to compete with Nigeria for the title, there is no problem. We shall settle that matter on the pitch.

“The game against Ghana is as important as any other game in the competition and we have curved out a tactical approach to it. We are here to defend the trophy and the rivalry against Ghana is not our focus at this moment,” the former Nigerian international said.

Nigeria’s exhilarating performance against Mali has made them fearsome opponents, with Arsenal Ladies striker Asisat Oshoala winning the admiration of many with her impressive flicks and flair.

Oshoala delivered two assists and scored four goals as her team completed a 6-0 rout of Mali.

This game will be the first of a double header at Limbe, after which Kenya will take on Mali.