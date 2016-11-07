By CELLESTINE OLILO

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title race came to a climatic end last Sunday with Tusker returning to glory after three unsuccessful attempts.

Ugandan Shaffiq Batambuze, 22, scored a second half goal that propelled the brewers to a 1-0 victory against AFC Leopards, and this was all that was needed to put the 2016 title race to bed.

The brewers have finished off with two of the three trophies on offer in their possession, and a grand trophy handover ceremony has been planned for November 19 in Nairobi.

Defending champions Gor Mahia however seem determined to delay their coronation, and the club officialdom has readied a law suit to be presented at the High Court on Tuesday.

The club is protesting the league’s disciplinary committee’s decision to deduct them three points in May this year and according to club Organising Secretary David Kiilo, they are demanding for the immediate suspension of the remaining KPL fixtures until the case is heard and determined.

In the meantime, however, Tusker remain wearers of the grand crown even as one more assignment against Gor Mahia remains.

Coach, Paul Nkata, is now a firm favourite for Coach of the Year award, as he has delivered the KPL trophy that the likes of Robert Matano and Francis Kimanzi were both unable to achieve with the club.

Nkata’s first trophy in Kenyan circles was the GOtv Shield on October 20, and now the Ugandan has a premier league title and Tusker’s 11th in history.

The former Muhoroni Youth coach has been vindicated by pundits who found him unfit for the Tusker job at the beginning of the season, although he failed to reaffirm his commitment to the club in his post-match address.

“I have delivered on my promise to win trophies. Those who thought that I was not good enough for this job have been proved wrong because we have the GOtv Shield and the premier league title. That is not a small thing.

“We have done it through team work, determination and help from God. It feels good to have achieved a double this season and perhaps it is time to move to other places and see what more I can do,” he said.

With the title race now settled, all eyes will be on the relegation battle as Ushuru and Sofapaka fight for survival.

The top eight slots have already been sealed, and Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz, who both re-joined the league this season, have made the cut ahead of domestic cup holders Bandari and former champions AFC Leopards.

Some have said that with 10 draws and only 16 wins in 29 matches, Tusker cannot be perceived to have been at their very best this season, but the fact remains that they are the team that finished first in the race, and they will return to the CAF Champions League in February next year after three years of absence.

The last time they beat Saint Michael United of Seychelles 7-1 aggregate before they were eliminated by in the first round by Al Ahly of Egypt after a 4-1 aggregate loss.

But KPL victory, their second title success this season, now presents a challenge, since they have also won the GOtv Shield whose winner is meant to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.

CAF Competition rules stipulate that Gor Mahia automatically take part in the Confederation Cup by virtue of being the league runner’s up, but K’Ogalo are yet to comply with the CAF Club Licensing and may not be eligible.

If this situation persists then Ulinzi Stars, runners up of the 2016 domestic cup, could be called upon to take up the Confederations Cup slot.