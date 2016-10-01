Noah Wafula on target as Tusker storm GOtv Shield final

By Francis Mureithi

Noah Wafula headed in the lone goal of the match early in the second half as Tusker beat KCB in a cagey GOtv Shield semi-final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The brewers will now face the winner of the other last four encounter between Kariobangi Sharks and Ulinzi Stars in the final.

After a first half that was characterised by missed chances by Tusker and a few openings for KCB from open play, Humphrey Mieno released Allan Wanga but a rush clearance from KCB defender Dennis Ng'ang'a saw the ball hit the bar with his goalkeeper Juma Mpongo well-beaten before Wafula scored from the rebound to hand the brewers a deserved lead.