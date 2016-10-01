Noah Wafula on target as Tusker storm GOtv Shield final

Saturday October 1 2016

Timothy Otieno (left) of Posta Rangers vies with Lloyd Wahome of Tusker during their quarter finals match of the GOTv shield at Thika Municipal Stadium on 28th September 2016. | PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

By Francis Mureithi
Noah Wafula headed in the lone goal of the match early in the second half as Tusker beat KCB in a cagey GOtv Shield semi-final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The brewers will now face the winner of the other last four encounter between Kariobangi Sharks and Ulinzi Stars in the final.

After a first half that was characterised by missed chances by Tusker and a few openings for KCB from open play, Humphrey Mieno released Allan Wanga but a rush clearance from KCB defender Dennis Ng'ang'a saw the ball hit the bar with his goalkeeper Juma Mpongo well-beaten before Wafula scored from the rebound to hand the brewers a deserved lead.

More to follow...