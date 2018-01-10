Nzoia Sugar sharpen striking force

By TITUS MAERO

Kenyan Premier League club Nzoia Sugar FC coach Bernard Mwalala has moved to strengthen his team’s striking power by signing two strikers ahead of the 2018 season.

Mwalala has snapped up strikers Moven Otinya from Sofapaka FC and David Okoth from Kakamega Homeboyz FC.

Otinya joins the 2015 National Super League champions on loan from the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions, while Okoth has been drafted in the outfit on a two-year contract.

“I have watched Otinya play. He has the power, depth and ability to sustain attacking momentum,” said Mwalala, who is a former Kenya international striker.

Mwalala also said Okoth fits very well in his outfit.

“He is versatile. He can change positions upfront very well. Both Otinya and Okoth will join my key attackers Elvis Rupia, Edgar Nzano and Victor Omondi,” he added.