Kenyan Premier League giants Ulinzi Stars face second tier high flyers Nzoia United on Saturday for a place in the GOtv Shield last four at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Earlier on at the same venue, another top tier side Western Stima will have the opportunity to inch closer to continental football when they host National Super League outfit KCB from 2pm.

Nzoia, who eliminated last year’s finalists Gor Mahia 1-0 in the round of 16 to advance to this stage, face an Ulinzi side reeling from their midweek loss to K’Ogalo in the league. The soldiers beat Chemelil Sugar 3-1 in the last round of the competition.

Nzoia coach Bernard Mwalala on Friday said that he will be cautious in his approach to the match, although he has vowed to lead his boys all the way to the title - whose winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Masita Masuta, who has scored 11 league goals in the second tier, and goalkeeper Benson Mangala - who has now registered a total of 15 clean sheets – have been instrumental in the team.

“Last year, we came so close and it was painful for us. Some of the players who played in that match are still here and they have vowed to avoid a similar occurrence,” said Mwalala.

“It is however quite unfortunate that we have not been consulted over the venue. Being the home team I feel that we should have been allowed to choose the venue.”

The soldiers will yet again be guided by assistant coach Benjamin Nyangweso who has tipped his team to win the tie.

“We shall fight for a win. Remember at the beginning of the season we had said that we must come out with at least one trophy this season. This is the motivation with which we plan to approach the match. We must win the game,” he said.

BIKOKWA REUNION

Ulinzi Stars forward Mark Bikokwa could face his former employers in the encounter.

Defender Mohammed ‘Rio’ Hassan will also miss the match after he was sent off by centre referee Nyabera Libese for a lunge on Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge during their league match on Wednesday.

Stima approach the encounter with eyes on a maiden semi-final appearance in the competition after an impressive run.

Stima bundled out AFC Leopards after hammering the 2013 GOtv Shield winners 3-0 at the same venue in the last round while KCB edged out Thika United 1-0.

Stima tactician Henry Omino remains confident ahead of the match.

“I am happy the confidence in my players is growing after every match. We have done well this season. I have told my players to remain focused if we are to reach the finals. We intensified our preparation because we don’t want to be carried away by our past performance,” Omino told Saturday Nation Sport.

KCB coach Leonard Saleh rubbished the underdog tag and the perception that his charges are punching above their weight.

“There are concerns about our performance but at the moment I am not worried because amid those concerns we have done our best to reach this stage of the competition. We expect a difficult match against Western Stima but we are set to put up a brave fight,” said Saleh.

At the Nyayo Nationals Stadium on Saturday, Ushuru tackle Posta Rangers in their rescheduled round of 32 tie with the winner advancing to face Agro Chemicals on Wednesday next week for a place in the quarter-final where Tusker lie in waiting.

Holders Bandari face Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday at Nyayo as they bid to defend their title.