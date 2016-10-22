By ISAAC SWILA

Substitute Obadiah Ndege struck a second half brace as Mathare United rallied from behind to claim a deserved 3-1 win over Bandari in a Kenyan Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

At the Mumias Complex, Sony Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz shared the spoils in a barren draw in the other league match on Saturday.

At Nyayo, Bandari got off the blocks with an early goal after Shaban Kenga dazzled his way in Mathare's box before being brought down by Robinson Kamura.

Anthony Kimani stepped up to bury the awarded penalty with precision to give Ken Odhiambo’s visitors the lead.

The goal however injected a sense of urgency as Mathare upped the tempo of the match.

Whyvonne Isuza, lively in the first half, made it count when he hauled Mathare level with a simple finish before Ndege bagged two second half goals to seal the win for the 'Slum Boys'.

After coming level, Mathare continued to press with Johanna Eric and Isuza exchanging passes but the latter's effort was saved by the stretched hands of Wilson Oburu in Bandari's goal.

The dockers, who have had a woeful campaign contrary to pre-season expectations, did not sit back but answered in equal measure.

The lanky Edwin Lavatsa made a penetrating run to cut through to the centre but Mathare goalkeeper Robert Mboya came out of his line to make a timely save.

The second half was a balanced affair until Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi brought in Ndege for the tired legs of Derrick Onyango.

Mathare, who last won the league title in 2008, will now be aiming at clinching a top three finish with three matches to go after taking their points tally to 42.

In Mumias, Homeboyz missed a 65th minute penalty after Andrew Murunga’s directed his effort at Sony goalie Timothy Odhiambo. The penalty as awarded after Boniface Muchiri had handballed inside the box.

Homeboyz tactician Mike Mururi said his players had a good game despite the draw.

“In spite of losing the penalty, the boys played well. My focus is on the coming matches which we cannot afford to lose,” said Mururi.