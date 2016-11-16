October's finest player

The dead ball specialist was picked by the panelists for creating two goals with perfect free-kicks in their 3-2 win over AFC Leopards, which came hot in the heels of scoring another beautiful goal in Sofapaka’s 2-1 win over Muhoroni Youth.

Despite Sofapaka’s sloppy run this term, Abich claimed the Sportpesa Footballer of the Month Award taking home Sh100,000, a 43- LG TV-set and a personalised trophy.

Sofapaka’s ageless defender Noah Abich has been crowned the league’s best player in the month of October by football writers under the umbrella Sports Journalists Association of Kenya.

By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

Sofapaka’s ageless defender Noah Abich has been crowned the league’s best player in the month of October by football writers under the umbrella Sports Journalists Association of Kenya.

Despite Sofapaka’s sloppy run this term, Abich claimed the Sportpesa Footballer of the Month Award taking home Sh100,000, a 43- LG TV-set and a personalised trophy.

The dead ball specialist was picked by the panellists for creating two goals with perfect free-kicks in their 3-2 win over AFC Leopards, which came hot in the heels of scoring another beautiful goal in Sofapaka’s 2-1 win over Muhoroni Youth.

Nine players had been nominated for the gong including Tusker’s red-hot striker Allan Wanga and custodian David Okello, defensive midfielder Hashim Sempala, also from Tusker, Enock Agwanda ,Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma(both Gor Mahia), Jared Obwoge ( Chemelil Sugar) and Sofapaka custodian Mathias Kigonya.

The other nominees were, however, knocked out at the preliminaries leaving Abich, Sempala and Agwanda to fight for the honours in the final round of voting, where Abich pulled 19 votes to beat Sempala and Agwanda who got 12 and 11 respectively.

"I'm so happy to be recognized but there is no time to celebrate as we are all anxiously looking forward to the weekend fixtures. Our fate is hanging and I hope this award galvanizes the squad to do well and hopefully get a good result in the other,” he said shortly after being presented with his award at their training base at Eastleigh High School on Wednesday.

“I've not had an impressive year, having to sit out the first half then joining a club deep in relegation, but together we have united for a common cause which is to stay up and through the tribulations we have faced as a club we retain hope of playing in top flight next year. The first leg was not impressive but we just want to do well in the remaining game and let God take care of the rest." he added.