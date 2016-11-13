By ISAAC SWILA

A calm Stanley Okumbi says that a lot has to be done to polish his team’s grey areas as Harambee Stars continues with their build-up process ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Having been kicked out of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and also failed to earn a place in the 2017 African finals set for January in Gabon, the Stars have shifted focus to playing a host of warm-up matches to keep them active and the 36-year-old Okumbi, who was plucked from club management to oversee the team’s build-up process, says that fans should not fall over themselves just yet following a seven-game unbeaten run.

In nine matches, Okumbi has lost twice (against Guinea Bissau), drawn four times (identical 1-1 scores against Zambia, Tanzania and Sudan, and 0-0 with Uganda), and won thrice (2-1 over Congo, 1-0 against DR Congo and 1-0 against Mozambique).

This puts his record thus, wins at 33.3 per cent, draws at 44.4 per cent and defeats at 22.2 per cent.

“Yes, we have done well of late but it should not get into our heads. There is still a lot of work to done . We need to control the game more so when we play at home and these are some of the things we will be working on.

He added: “We are building for the future and that means several young players will come through the side and they have to learn from the older and more experienced players.”

Posta Rangers’ forward Calvin Odongo, 20, was one of the success stories in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Mozambique’s Mambas.

Making his debut in Kenya colours as a 76th minute substitute, Odongo exhibited calm and awareness in front of goal despite his young age “He came in late and did well. You could see he was confident and heavily involved,” Okumbi said.

and helped in controlling the midfield,” Okumbi said of the promising forward who has so far scored two league goals for the mail men.

Though he tried to play down talk’s bordering on his boys impressive show, silently he must be a proud man.

