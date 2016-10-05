Okumbi makes his mark in Stars dugout

By ISAAC SWILA

Could the youthful Stanley Okumbi be the antidote to the perennially under-achieving Harambee Stars?

Okumbi watched with sheer delight as his charges stunned the highly-rated Democratic Republic of Congo that paraded amongst others, Everton star Yannick Bolassie on Tuesday night in an international friendly match in Kinshasa.

The Stars exhibited resilience at the imposing 80,000-seater Stade de Martyrs defying the hosts and the bookmakers odds to claw The Leopards 1-0 at their backyard with Michael Olunga scoring the lone goal in the 68th minute.

In a free-flowing move, Olunga, who has been in a rich vein of form for his Swedish club Djurgarden IF with eight goals in as many appearances, slotted home after a shot by Paul Were came off the crossbar to land on his path.

The win, which extended the Stars unbeaten run to six games on the bounce, evoked the memories of October 12, 2002, when the team under coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee beat Cape Verde in Praia with John Baraza nodding home the lone goal that gave Stars the impetus to carry on and claim the single group ticket to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations showpiece in Tunisia.

Fast forward, the Stars, under the 35-year-old Okumbi, a home grown coach, have yet again earned a famous victory away from home soil.

For Okumbi, it is a justification and relief of sorts. When he took over the hot seat on February 20, his appointment was met with an aura of pessimism from some football stakeholders in the country.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa, who appointed Okumbi just days after he took over from Sam Nyamweya, was yesterday modest in celebrations maintaining that the hard work continues.

“As a federation, I have full faith in him (Okumbi). I’m not saying we will not lose, but what matters is how we react to such situations. We want to continue building this team and you will see more friendly matches coming up even against European teams as we race for 2019 Afcon,” Mwendwa said.

Poignantly, for the Stars, the win was masterminded without skipper Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and the speedy winger Ayub Timbe – three of Stars most experienced players.

Zesco United’s David Owino, who skippered Kenya in Wanyama's absence, was paired with Brian Mandela in central defence while Aboud Omar and Joackins Atudo were deployed in fullback positions as coach Stanley Okumbi set up his side in search of his second win since taking over from Bobby Williamson.