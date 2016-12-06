Old boy Jaap Stam set for United return in FA Cup

By AFP

LONDON

Former Manchester United hardman defender Jaap Stam will return to Old Trafford in January after the second tier side he manages Reading were drawn to meet the holders in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

The 44-year-old — who won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the 1999 Champions League during his three year stay at United — has said he fears for his job if a proposed takeover of the club goes through despite guiding them to the heady heights of third in the table.

In a draw short of the 'romance of the Cup' the remaining non league clubs failed to get paired with a Premier League club.

There are, though, four all Premier League clashes.

The most eye-catching is Everton hosting struggling champions Leicester with both those sides realistic goal of domestic silverware reduced to the Cup.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to West Ham, who like Leicester are hopelessly out of sorts, and four other relegation battlers are pitched in against each other Hull hosting Swansea and Sunderland at home to Burnley.

FULL THIRD ROUND DRAW

Ipswich v Lincoln

Barrow v Rochdale

Manchester United v Reading

Hull v Swansea

Sunderland v Burnley

QPR v Blackburn

Millwall v Bournemouth

West Ham v Manchester City

Brighton v Charlton or MK Dons

Blackpool v Barnsley

Wigan v Nottingham Forest

Birmingham v Newcastle

Chelsea v Notts County or Peterborough

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Derby

Everton v Leicester

Liverpool v Newport County or Plymouth

Wycombe v Stourbridge or Northampton

Watford v Burton

Preston v Arsenal

Cardiff v Fulham

Stoke v Wolves

Cambridge v Leeds

Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Fleetwood

Huddersfield v Port Vale

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Brentford v Halifax or Eastleigh

Bolton v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Southampton

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley v Luton

Rotherham v Oxford or Macclesfield