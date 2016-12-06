Old boy Jaap Stam set for United return in FA Cup
Tuesday December 6 2016
LONDON
Former Manchester United hardman defender Jaap Stam will return to Old Trafford in January after the second tier side he manages Reading were drawn to meet the holders in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.
The 44-year-old — who won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the 1999 Champions League during his three year stay at United — has said he fears for his job if a proposed takeover of the club goes through despite guiding them to the heady heights of third in the table.
In a draw short of the 'romance of the Cup' the remaining non league clubs failed to get paired with a Premier League club.
There are, though, four all Premier League clashes.
The most eye-catching is Everton hosting struggling champions Leicester with both those sides realistic goal of domestic silverware reduced to the Cup.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to West Ham, who like Leicester are hopelessly out of sorts, and four other relegation battlers are pitched in against each other Hull hosting Swansea and Sunderland at home to Burnley.
FULL THIRD ROUND DRAW
Ipswich v Lincoln
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading
Hull v Swansea
Sunderland v Burnley
QPR v Blackburn
Millwall v Bournemouth
West Ham v Manchester City
Brighton v Charlton or MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham v Newcastle
Chelsea v Notts County or Peterborough
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Derby
Everton v Leicester
Liverpool v Newport County or Plymouth
Wycombe v Stourbridge or Northampton
Watford v Burton
Preston v Arsenal
Cardiff v Fulham
Stoke v Wolves
Cambridge v Leeds
Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Fleetwood
Huddersfield v Port Vale
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Brentford v Halifax or Eastleigh
Bolton v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton
Rotherham v Oxford or Macclesfield
Ties will take place between January 6 and January 9