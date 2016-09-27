Once proud AFC Leopards now tottering into mediocrity

By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

Rightfully, AFC Leopards are one of the giants of Kenyan football, but in the last 15 years, their story makes for an agonising read, at least to their passionate fans.

Not only have the Big Cats failed to live up to their huge reputation, but have also failed to challenge for a league title in 18 years. Since they last won the gong in 1998, repeatedly attempts have ended in horrible misses. In fact, this has become the usual script.

And with just five matches to go and already out of the chase for the title, Ingwe’s camp is in tatters. This season alone, they have been managed by three coaches - Jan Koops, Ivan Minnaert and Ezekiel Akwana.

That aside, cases of player indiscipline has reared its ugly head at the den with reports emerging of players’ sexual indiscretions.

And like the proverbial house built on sand, Leopards are literally crumbling.

They lost 1-0 to Western Stima, a team that has beaten them twice before this season.

Leopards lost to Stima 2-1 in the first leg and 3-0 in a GOtv Shield meltdown.

So aggrieved were Leopards fans following the weekend defeat that they took matters into their own hands storming the pitch at the end of the game and chasing after their players. Fleet-footed goalkeeper Lucas Indeche showed them a clean pair of heels to eventually find refuge in the Western Stima team bus.

But amidst the storm, coach Akwana is calling for fans patience while cautioning players to improve on their personal lives.

“My business ends with the players after a match and training. So I don’t really monitor what they do off the pitch but everyone knows the value of maintaining high standards of discipline. The office has had a talk with them and implored on them to improve,” Akwana said.

“Fans have a right to be disappointed when we lose because it’s them who keeps us on our jobs and are the reason why we are with the team.”

At the bottom, Nairobi City Stars and Sofapaka are fighting hard to avoid the inevitable relegation axe.

City registered an unlikely 3-1 win over Bandari while Sofapaka summoned every skill in their armoury to hold Gor Mahia to a barren draw.

Tusker extended their lead at the table to four points after holding on for a 2-1 win against Muhoroni Youth as their closest rivals Gor Mahia lost two points. Ulinzi were the other title contenders to stumble after losing 1-0 to team to Chemelil Sugar.

But despite earning a point, Sofapaka are left clutching at straws at the tail end of the 16 team log on 16 points while City Stars, who have made it a tradition of flirting with relegation every season, are a spot above them on 17 points.