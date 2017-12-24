By VINCENT OPIYO

The moment Rwandan referee Twagirumukiza Abdoul Karim blew the final whistle, several players stood still, seemingly stunned.

One-twenty minutes minutes of roller coaster football, filled with high and low emotions in equal measure had failed to separate Kenya and gutsy Zanzibar in this 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final at Kenyatta Stadium. Machakos last Sunday.

As a result, the 39th edition of the regional tournament would be decided on penalty kicks.

Mind you, Kenya last won the tourney in regulation time with a convincing 2-0 win over Sudan in the 2013 final at Nyayo Stadium.

Chief guest, Deputy President William Ruto among other dignitaries froze, perhaps shocked at how minnows Zanzibar twice came from behind to draw 1-1 in 90 minutes and 2-2 after extra time with the fancied hosts.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, emotionally sapped by the waxing and ebbing fortunes of Harambee Stars on the pitch, went on his knees at some point in the second half of extra time.

Under such uncomfortable conditions, players from both sides were understandably tense in the closing stages knowing this match and the title could go either way.

But while the strain affected both sets of players equally, Harambee Stars were faced with an extra burden – the weight of an expected host nation wanting nothing less than a seventh regional title.

For the two hours preceding the lottery of the penalty kicks, the atmosphere in the metallic stands of Kenyatta Stadium had been nothing short of squawky, but now as the shade crept across the pitch late in the afternoon, an eerie silence began to descend on the stadium.

Spot kicks have a way of turning even the most hopelessly hopeful supporter into a cowering figure of apprehension.

We should win, but it could slip from us, the mind rages in uncertainty.

With almost every Harambee Stars player on their feet, Adeyum Seif took the first kick for Zanzibar.

He placed his shot to his left, and Patrick Matasi dived to his right and saved it.

Jockins Atudo opted to take the first spot kick for the hosts and he sent Abdulrahman Mohamed the wrong way hoping that Matasi would parry Zanzibar’s second and yes, this time he dived to his left and saved Issa Dau’s.

Duncan Otieno missed but Feisal Abdalla levelled. Wesley Onguso scored to restore Stars’ lead but Mudathir Yahya equalised again before Samuel Onyango made it 3-2. Kenya’s victory now hang between two people; Zanzibar’s Issa Juma and Matasi.

“At this point I asked the linesman ‘if a save will we take victory’, and he said ‘yes’ so I adjusted myself, and remembered the taker was jersey 10 (Issa Juma) who scored a penalty in the semi-final against Uganda in Kisumu with his right foot. So I dived on my left and he placed on his right again, I saved it and we became champions.”

Harambee Stars players celebrate lifting the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after beating Zanzibar 3-2 on post-match penalties in the final at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on December 17, 2017. The teams drew 2-2 after extra-time. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Deputy Preisent William Ruto presents a winners' medal to Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi during the medal presentation ceremony after the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final match between Kenya and Zanzibar at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on December 17, 2017. PHOTO | DPPS |

Deputy Preisent William Ruto flanked by other leaders presents the Cecafa Senior Challenge trophy to Harambee Stars skipper Musa Mohamed after the final at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on December 17, 2017. PHOTO | DPPS |

Cool as a cucumber you could say. The 30-year-old is steadily becoming Kenya’s trusted man in between the sticks if his display in the two-week tourney is anything to go by.

Five clean sheets in six games, crowned the competition’s best player and goalkeeper. Perhaps he is now the man to take over the mantle of Kenya No. 1.

Matasi started his career at defunct West Kenya Sugar football club after his O-level studies at Lwanda Secondary in Malava, Kakamega County in 2009. He helped the side reach the finals of the GOtv Shield in 2010 losing 2-0 to Sofapaka in the final played at Nyayo Stadium.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi poses for photos outside Nation Centre on December 22, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In 2011, he was offered the opportunity to join AFC Leopards and took it up until 2014 when he parted ways with the former glamour club, only to land at Posta Rangers as they prepared to enter the 2015 Kenyan Premier League.

“Leopards had (Wycliffe) Kasaya and (Martin) Musalia by then. They wanted to acquire (Boniface) Oluoch from Tusker but he later went to Gor Mahia after I had been released to create space for him. The management regretted and persuaded me to return saying they offloaded me by mistake but I had already penned a deal at Posta,” said an eloquent Matasi in an interview conducted at Nation newsroom at Nation Centre, Nairobi.

“By bad luck, wrangles between KPL and FKF denied us a chance to play in the top flight, we had to feature again in the lower league for a year,” added Matasi, in between politely turning down several calls. His phone kept on ringing, as frequently as he saved penalties on the football pitch.

“I have grown into a better goalkeeper because of my goalkeeper coach at Posta, Lawrence (Webo). The problem at AFC was the turnover of coaches, in six months, you had around three different trainers but Webo has pushed me all through since I joined Posta. He is a person I have watched play hence I take in his sessions seriously.”

"The art of saving penalties did not start today, 'Zico' (Zedekiah Otieno), when he was my coach at Posta, once told me that first penalties are always taken to the right and second on the left while Haggai (Azande), a day before the final told me to be static in my position during shoot-outs, I recalled both pieces of advice that made my work easier."

“Saving penalties is something I always practice at club level with my teammates after every training session,” Matasi added.

He has become the talk in town with politicians, local football fanatics and all those know it all commentators mentioning him whenever they recall Stars heroics in the recently ended 2017 Cecafa showpiece.

“Even in the league I have been saving penalties. Two secrets; focus on where the taker places the ball on the penalty spot and his strong foot, it will help you dive the right way,” advised Matasi on the artistry of stopping spot kicks.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi embraces head coach Paul Put at the end of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final between Kenya and Zanzibar at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on December 17, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Inspired by Ulinzi Stars’ Jacktone Odhiambo and Everton custodian Jordan Pickford, Matasi says learning from the best has helped him curve a niche for himself in an industry made up of largely experienced hands.

“At Posta I found Ian (Otieno) as the favourite but I kept learning from him until I became a regular. You get motivated because you borrow their skills and capitalise on their weaknesses to win the coach’s trust. Jacktone is good with aerial balls, reflex and a good communicator while Pickford is a left footer like me, with superb techniques, positioning, things I note whenever I watch his training sessions,” shared Matasi, who bagged his maiden Golden Glove in 2016.

“My best game in 2016 was away to Western Stima, I made a wonder save in the dying moments to take my number of clean sheets to 15 because Oluoch had 14 then and that won me the award. While at AFC, the 3-0 win against Gor Mahia in October 2011 was my career best, I had never played in a Mashemeji Derby before so such a historic win is still etched in my mind.”

The second born in a family of seven; two boys and five girls, Matasi says his humble beginning has made him who he is today.

"My dad always pushed me to study, personally I wanted to pursue engineering or journalism but sadly, he passed away in 2004. My mum took up the responsibility but after school, I went into farming in the sugar cane plantations, it’s then that coach Fanuel (Ivungwe) asked me to be part of the then newly formed West Kenya Sugar."

“Football has become my source of livelihood today, I am now the breadwinner in our family and I am proud of it. My mum is even happier of her son’s attainments that she dreams of seeing me play abroad one day,” confesses Matasi, husband to Janepher Anindo.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi poses next to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup trophy on December 18, 2017 in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

The father of one, son Lincoln, Matasi made his Stars debut in a 1-1 draw against Uganda in March.

Overall, he has 10 caps, a good profile that has left scouts across the borders salivating for his signature, “I could jet off soon with a number of offers on the table, God willing I will join a long list of Kenyan stars plying their trade in professional leagues abroad.”

Kenya has had a number of top notch goalkeepers - who took up the mantle of Kenya One - from James Siang'a, Mohamoud Mohammed, Dan Odhiambo, Mahmoud Abbas, David Ochieng, Tairus Omondi to Francis Onyiso.

Recently there was Arnold Origi but the six feet one inch shot stopper recently switched nationality to Norwegian, leaving the mantle up for grabs with many pretenders in contention.

“In camp, I was given jersey number one but I said no. Unless (Boniface) Oluoch is not around is when I can put it on. He (Oluoch) is my senior, I respect him, he is my Kenya One and can offer a lot more,” he said of the Gor Mahia man.

“He is a friend and that’s how I would urge experienced players to treat upcoming players. Trust them, encourage them and don’t underrate their capabilities.”

Humble but humorous off the pitch, Matasi has received negative criticism for time wasting that leads to picking unnecessary cards.

The lean Matasi is a stickler to what he eats.

“I take tea and yams for breakfast, light lunch and Ugali for supper with preferably white meat. My body is my office so I neither take red meat nor harmful drinks.”