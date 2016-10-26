Nkata cool, calm and collected as title race hots up

Wednesday October 26 2016

Tusker FC striker Stephen Owusu lifts his coach Paul Nkata in celebration following their 1-0 victory over Ulinzi Stars in the GOtv Shield final on October 20, 2016 at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tusker FC striker Stephen Owusu lifts his coach Paul Nkata in celebration following their 1-0 victory over Ulinzi Stars in the GOtv Shield final on October 20, 2016 at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Tusker FC coach remains focused in crucial stage of contest
  • Hired with a clear goal of wrestling the title from the strangle-hold of Gor Mahia, the Ugandan is on the brink of fulfilling this mandate.
Advertisement

With the title run-in tight, one would expect Tusker coach Paul Nkata to be anxious. But to the contrary, the man is easy, exhibiting an air of freshness and assurance.

As he took the team through their training session in Ruaraka on Wednesday, Nkata, who was plucked by Tusker’s bosses from Muhoroni Complex, where he had handled Muhoroni Youth a season before, to take charge of the Ruaraka-based giants, exhibited a cool demeanour even affording jokes and laugh in between the sessions.

“There is no pressure, the boys are relaxed as you can see,” Nkata told Daily Nation Sport. “The only worry I have is fatigue. We have travelled a lot and played many games.”

Hired with a clear goal of wrestling the title from the strangle-hold of Gor Mahia, the Ugandan is on the brink of fulfilling this mandate.

With three matches to go: against Sony Sugar, AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, on the final day of action, Nkata insists that they won’t make any more errors.

“The Sony game (this weekend) is like a final and we are looking towards getting three points. We do not want to drop more points,” he added.

Related Content

At the top on 52 points, Tusker is aware that any slip-up may be costly as the face a revitalised Gor on (48 points), on the final day of the season.

Nkata has so far led his charges in winning the GOtv Shield and should they claim the title, it will complete a remarkable season.

TUSKER FIXTURES

Sony v Tusker (October 29)

Tusker v AFC Leopards (November 6)

Gor Mahia v Tusker (November 19)

GOR MAHIA FIXTURES

Gor Mahia v Mathare United (October 30)

Muhoroni Youth v Gor Mahia (November 5)

Gor Mahia v Tusker (November 19)

Related Stories

1  hour ago

What happened to Brazil's 1970 team of glory

With Pele, Jairzinho and captain Carlos Alberto, who died on Tuesday, the Brazil team that won the 1970 World Cup was one of the greatest ever.

  • 57 minutes ago I don't see Wenger as England boss: Henry