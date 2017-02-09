Payet opens Marseille account in win

Dimitri Payet scored his first goal in his first Marseille start following his controversial return from West Ham in Wednesday's 2-0 victory at home to Guingamp in Ligue 1.

Bafetimbi Gomis headed his 14th goal of the season to hand Marseille a first-half lead before Payet's deflected 76th-minute free-kick secured the points at the Stade Velodrome.

"Payet was decisive, he proved he's getting stronger," said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia.