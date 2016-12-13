Guardiola will keep attacking despite slump

By AFP

More by this Author

MANCHESTER

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he will maintain his forward thinking football philosophy despite the club's recent downturn in results.

City have won four games out of 15 in all competitions and have dropped to fourth in the Premier League table — seven points behind leaders Chelsea — following last weekend's 4-2 defeat at Leicester.

In particular there has been increased scrutiny on Guardiola's attacking approach with City having conceded goals in every one of their last 17 matches.

Guardiola — who surprised many when he said in the wake of the Leicester reverse tackling was not high on the list of his priorities — protested he needs 'time like Sir Alex Ferguson' did at Manchester United to deliver success.

But he remains steadfast in the belief his methods are right for City even though there will inevitably be teething problems.

Related Content City star Yaya Toure banned and fined for drink driving

"No. No way," the Spaniard said, when asked if he would alter his approach.

"We are going to play the way I feel, making mistakes, but I cannot do something I don't feel."

"The reason why I'm here is to help them to not make mistakes. I'm the main person to blame."

"So, I'm thinking what I have to do to help them without changing because I believe in my way, with adapting to the peculiarities of the league."

"Manuel (Pellegrini) came here to play this kind of football with these kind of players and we have to try that."

"You have to minimise mistakes to win games, I believe in the way I like to play, so I'm sorry, I can't do that."

Guardiola acknowledged ahead of City's clash with Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday that modern football demands quick results.

The 45-year-old took responsibility for City's performances recently but has urged patience in his first season in charge of the club.

"Give me time. Sir Alex Ferguson my idol took seven years to win the Premier League," Guardiola said.

"Liverpool is 25 years old without the league (they haven't won it for 25-years). Give me time. I am in the beginning of my time here."

"The last month I have to accept it. I accept I am the manager of the results in the last games."

"We didn't win, we scored four goals in four games at home. I don't have defence of that."

"Football does not exist as a long project. You have to win immediately and if you don't win, you are in trouble."

"We want to improve because we think about these mistakes. I have to discover how I can help my players. The players suffer the same as me, the same as the fans."

Guardiola confirmed midfielder Yaya Toure will be available to face Watford despite being banned for drink driving.

The 33-year-old Ivorian — a four time African Player of the Year — pleaded guilty although subsequently claimed he had not 'intentionally consumed alcohol'.

"He's ready to play," Guardiola said.

"He will not drive the next time and will be chauffeured! He will have a driver.

"Yaya is in the squad as normal. We don't have a problem in the club then I think the coach make the decision."