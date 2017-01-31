By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN LIBREVILLE, GABON

Egypt, coached by Argentine Hector Cuper, have gone about their business in this tournament in somewhat a reserved manner so far.

The Pharaohs will however have to make their title intentions clear tonight, when they confront Burkina Faso in a winner-takes-it-all semi-final at the Stade d’Limitie in Libreville.

The other semi-final match involving past winners Ghana and Cameroon, will be contested in Franceville on Thursday.

Having won seven continental titles - the most by any of the 54 African countries, Egypt, coached by Hector Cuper, are making a return to this competition after missing out on the previous three editions, owing to a spate of poor results that analysts have linked to civil strife back home. The side has since made an impressive return here, coming through four games of the competition so far unbeaten, and without conceding a goal.

The results include a barren draw against Mali in their opening game, followed by 1-0 victories over Ghana, Uganda and Morocco.

Running the show for Egypt until this point has been AS Roma dribbler Mohammed Salah and Zamalek midfielder Mohamoud Hassan.

This duo will however have to be at their best against the Stallions who look solid, and have already accounted for the elimination of the likes of Tunisia and hosts Gabon.

Not even an injury crisis that saw the team lose its two goalkeepers to injuries seemed to derail the side, with 44-year-old Essam El Hadary filling the void with ease.

“As a team, we have responded very well to several challenges, which in itself is an ingredient for a strong team both on the physical and mental front. I am not the kind of coach who likes discussing the team’s chances of winning. So let’s see how it goes from here,” said Egypt’s coach Cuper, who has in the past managed established European giants Valencia and Inter Milan.