Pulisic makes history as US men's footballer of the year

Christian Pulisic won US Soccer's Male Player of the Year award for 2017 in a landslide, becoming at 19 the youngest footballer to earn the honour.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder dominated the voting process, getting the nod from 94 percent of those polled.

"It really is a big honour and I just want to thank everyone who voted for me to win US Male Player of the Year," Pulisic said in a statement on the US Soccer Federation website.

"It's something that I never could have imagined to be here in this position. I'm thankful for everyone who supported me and I'm excited for the future."

The previous youngest winner of the prize, first awarded in 1984, was Landon Donovan, who was 21 when he won in 2003.

In nine appearances for the United States in 2017 Pulisic scored six goals. He delivered the decisive pass in four more, and figured in some form in 13 of the 17 goals scored during matches in which he played.

His emergence as a star was a bright spot for the United States team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Those voting for the award included every player capped by the USA in 2017, men's national team and youth national team coaches, Major League Soccer coaches and a select group of former players and media members.

On the club front, Pulisic ended his first full season with the Borussia Dortmund first team in 2016-17 by recording three goals in 25 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga runners-up.