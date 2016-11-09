Quartet to miss Mozambique friendly match

Striker Allan Wanga, who recently got call-up to the national team after close to a year in the wilderness, has also requested to be omitted from the squad as he attends to personal issues, while pacy winger, Paul Were, who turns out for Acharnaikos in Greece is also out due to club commitment.

Gor Mahia’s Vice-captain Musa Mohamed, who has of late become an important pillar in Okumbi’s defence has been given time out to sort out his passport issues.

According to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), tricky Belgian-based playmaker, Ayub Timbe, who plies his trade with Lierse, is out with injury while

By ISAAC SWILA

Four players have pulled out of the Harambee Stars’ squad preparing for Saturday’s international friendly against Mozambique at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

According to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), tricky Belgian-based playmaker, Ayub Timbe, who plies his trade with Lierse, is out with injury while Gor Mahia’s Vice-captain Musa Mohamed, who has of late become an important pillar in Okumbi’s defence has been given time out to sort out his passport issues.

Striker Allan Wanga, who recently got call-up to the national team after close to a year in the wilderness, has also requested to be omitted from the squad as he attends to personal issues, while pacy winger, Paul Were, who turns out for Acharnaikos in Greece is also out due to club commitment.

Were’s club take on Trikala in a Greek league match on Saturday. The Zambian based trio of David ‘Calabar’ Owino, Jesse Were and Athony ‘Teddy’ Akumu, who turn ply their trade with Zesco United will however link up with the team on Thursday.

“The federation got a request from Zesco United imploring us to let their players join camp on Thursday as they had a club engagement on Wednesday.

As an FA , we have accepted their request,” FKF’s Communications and Public Relations Manager, Barry Otieno told Daily Nation Sport.

Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, who plies his trade in the English Premier League with North London side Tottenham Hotspur, jetted into the county on Tuesday and was due to have an evening session with the team at Kasarani on Wednesday.

Wanyama will lead the team in the Saturday friendly against the ‘Mambas’ and the Tuesday game against Liberia’s ‘Lone Star’.

The South African nation are expected to jet in on Wednesday night aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Maputo .They are scheduled to have an evening training session at Kasarani on Thursday evening.

Mozambique is ranked 95th, while Liberia is placed at position 104, and the Stars, at position 85.

Kenya is unbeaten in its last six games and will be out to improve their Fifa rankings by winning the two matches.

Coach Stanely Okumbi is likely to deploy a blend of youngsters and veterans in Saturday’s game as he gauges the progress of the upcoming players.