By AFP

PARIS

Titleholders Real Madrid and English Premier League winners Leicester must both wait to take their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after they could only manage draws Wednesday on a night which saw just Dortmund advance.

Leicester, who had previously rattled off three wins in this their debut season after their unlikely Premier League title success, could only secure a goalless draw at Copenhagen.

That points left the Foxes' three points clear of Group G rivals Porto who saw off Club Brugge 1-0 in Portugal with a Tomas Silva goal.

In Group F, Real Madrid were held 3-3 by Legia Warsaw despite a goal in the opening minute from Gareth Bale.

Karim Benzema added a second but Legia, looking for their first point, roared back with goals from Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Miroslav Radovic and Thibault Moulin until Mateo Kovacic levelled for the defending champions.

Dortmund, champions in 1997, thanked a first half goal from Adrian Ramos for a 1-0 home win over Sporting Lisbon which guaranteed their passage from Real's group as they moved onto ten points — two clear of the Spaniards.

Sevilla, Europa League winners in the past three seasons, are as good as through but technically can still be caught by Lyon.

WEMBLEY JINX

The Spaniards Wednesday thanked goals from Luciano Vietto, Sergio Escudero, Steven N'Zonzi and Wissam Ben Yedder for a 4-0 thrashing of Group H tailenders Dinamo Zagreb in Spain to move on to ten points.

In the same group, Juventus also missed the chance to go through after they were hit by a late Lyon equaliser from Corentin Tolisso in a 1-1 draw in Turin to slip two points behind Sevilla.

The draw keeps Lyon technically in the hunt on four points.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur saw their Wembley jinx strike again as they went down 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen while their White Hart Lane venue undergoes a revamp.

The new Wembley has not proven a lucky venue for Spurs, who have lost four domestic cup encounters and also their opener this season against Monaco at English football's mecca.

This time, the Londoners succumbed to a Kevin Kampl goal midway through the second half which left Spurs two points adrift of the Germans and four behind Group E leaders Monaco.

The principality side, already buoyed by their earlier Wembley win, hammered CSKA Moscow with Colombian Radamel Falcao, coming off two flop spells in England with Manchester United and Chelsea, bagging a brace.

Dortmund join Arsenal, Paris Saint Germain, last season's finalists Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

WEDNESDAY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULTS

Dortmund 1 - 0 Sporting

FC Copenhagen 0 - 0 Leicester

FC Porto 1 - 0 Club Brugge KV

Juventus 1 - 1 Lyon

Legia 3 - 3 Real Madrid

Monaco 3 - 0 CSKA Moscow

Sevilla 4 - 0 D. Zagreb