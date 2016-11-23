MADRID

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale will miss his side's blockbuster clash with Barcelona next weekend due to an ankle injury, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

Bale was forced off just before the hour mark of Real's 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday as the European champions secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League for a record 20th consecutive season.

"Gareth Bale...has been diagnosed with a traumatic dislocation of the peroneal tendons in his right ankle," Madrid said in a statement on Wednesday without stating how long Bale will be sidelined.

However, Madrid sports dailies Marca and AS both reported Bale has been ruled out for the clash at Barcelona's Camp Nou on December 3 with AS suggesting the Welshman will be ruled out for three to four weeks.

Bale will almost certainly also to miss Borussia Dortmund's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on December 7 to decide top spot in Champions League Group F and also faces a race against time to be fit for the Club World Cup in Japan a week later.