Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos sidelined with knee sprain

By AFP

MADRID

Real Madrid's Spanish international defender Sergio Ramos suffered a left knee sprain in the weekend's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Albania, the La Liga side confirmed on Monday.

Spain captain Ramos, 30, was hurt late in the game after falling awkwardly following an aerial duel before he was eventually replaced by Inigo Martinez.

"He has been diagnosed with a grade two sprain of the medial collateral knee ligament in the left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement.

Real did not reveal for how long he would be sidelined but Spanish press reports speculated he would be out for at least six weeks.

His absence will be a further blow for Spain and Real with Zinedine Zidane's side already without injured Brazilian Casemiro and Croatian Luka Modric in midfield.

Ramos should miss upcoming La Liga games against Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao and promoted Alaves and Leganes.