Rebuilding Harambee Stars fail to impress

Against Mozambique on Saturday, Stars gave away too many balls especially when under pressure and failed to control the game in the second half.

The Stars, under the 35-year old Stanley Okumbi, have of late made the imposing 60,000 seater Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani a fortress, winning two back- to- back matches but their wastefulness in front of goal, burdening the holding midfielders and not making the most out of the lone central striker Michael Olunga in a 4-2-3-1 formation is a concern.

Despite establishing an eight match unbeaten record in the last six months, Harambee Stars still have a lot of work to do in readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifiers.

By ISAAC SWILA

Okumbi admitted at been concerned by this weakness.

“We have to learn how to control the game whether at home or away. It was a concern especially in the second half,” he said.

Fast forward to Tuesday, what should have been a crushing victory over Liberia turned out to be slender 1-0 win and lead striker Michael Olunga, who was isolated upfront for large chunks of the game, was not impressed.

“It was like everyone else was in a hurry to score .I didn’t get the supply and at the end of if it all, I asked to be substituted,” Olunga lamented in a post-match interview with Daily Nation Sport.

On the positives, he said: “It’s good we are creating chances and the federation is organising friendlies so we have to work on converting the chances we get.”

Naturally, Olunga brings unique traits to a game. Standing at above 6ft and gifted with power, the IF Djurgarden striker is a natural left footer and is strong with his back to goal, deadly on air and also ferocious from long range.

HARAMBEE STARS IS A 'MEDIOCRE TEAM'

However, against Liberia, the midfielders, who should naturally feed him in the final third, chose to cut him out of the game with most attacks being orchestrated from either wing.

And in cases where attempts were made to feed him, the passes were poor and disjointed.

Joackins Atudo, a no nonsense defender was played at right back but his horrific show in that wing showcased why he is suited for a centre- back role.

Atudo’s crosses were erratic and in the many instances he overlapped, failing to recover on time forcing David ‘Calabar’ Owino to step in.

Going forward, Okumbi will have to address his team’s deficiencies; the team spirit, how best to keep the ball under pressure and the need to sync the two- man midfield and the back four.

Liberia’s coach, James Debbah, a legend in his nation and a former PSG and Monaco player berated Stars tactical approach.

“Harambee Stars is a mediocre team and should not be happy withthe win because we brought out our third choice team,” he chided in his post-match reflection.

In order to bench-mark their strengths and weakness, the Stars will now need friendlies with continental powerhouses like Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Algeria or Ivory Coast to get a fair account of their growth.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa however rubbished Debbah assertions.

“He can talk because they lost but I can tell you for sure they had three players on the bench with English passports whom we couldn’t allow to play. What of the likes of Laffor (Anthony), is he a mediocre player?”

“Going forward, we are planning to invite Austria and Romania here by New Year and also look at the possibilities of going to play Russia away,”Mwendwa said.