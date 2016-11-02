Rejuvenated Bandari now eye top eight finish

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Bandari FC team manager Alfred Achayo “Obwaka” believes they can complete this year’s SportPesa Premier League among the top eight.

The coastal team play Western Stima at Mbaraki Sports Club this Saturday before winding up their 2016 league assignments against Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on November 19.

Talking to Daily Nation Sport, Achayo said their 1-0 victory against Posta Rangers in Nairobi last weekend was a morale booster and they are now confident to finish the league among the top eight places.

They are currently in 11th position with 34 points from 28 matches.

“Obwaka”, who, himself, was a Bandari player, said before their match with Rangers, they played a warm-up game against City Stars and won 3-1, a result that gave motivation to his players.

“We rectified our mistakes during our friendly match with City Stars and when we met Posta Rangers, our team was ‘perfect’ and players played according to instructions from our coach,” said the Bandari team manager.

He fully believes that they would win the remaining two matches against Western Stima at home and Ulinzi Stars away. “I’ve no doubt our players will play their hearts out and win both the matches to finish among top eight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bandari FC have been told not to allow their striker Omar Boraafya to move to Ulinzi Stars who are believed to have interest to sign the player for the 2017 season.

Admiral Youth FC technical director, Aref Baghazally, asked Bandari officials to make Boraafya remains with the team.

“We missed the services of the best coast-based midfielder, Masoud Juma during the window transfer period this year when he was signed by Sony Sugar.

“I warn Bandari to be aware of missing Boraafya because I’ve information Ulinzi are interested to sign him,” said Baghazally in Mombasa.

He at the same time urged Bandari officials to send various club coaches to scout for them good players from different parts of Coast region.

“There are many talented and good players in Kwale, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River and Mombasa who they can sign to play for the team next year,” he said.

