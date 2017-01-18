By ISAAC SWILA

Nairobi City Stars are set to unveil the veteran tactician Robert Matano as their new head coach.

City Stars have been in the market for replacement of Ugandan Richard Pinto Tamale but have seemingly made the decision to hand the former Tusker FC and Ulinzi Stars coach the job.

A league winner with Sofapaka (2009) and Tusker (2012), Matano’s last work station was at Ulinzi Stars.

City Stars boss Peter Jabuya on Wednesday told Daily Nation Sport that Matano is already in charge of the team though they are yet to thrash out finer details of his engagement.

“I can't tell you the exact length of his contract because we are still finalising on the finer details but he is in charge of the team at the moment," Jabuya said.

"We are holding trials at the Vapour Grounds, Ngong as we bolster our squad for next season.”

“We hope his experience will help us return to the top flight as soon as possible."

City Stars were relegated last term alongside Ushuru after a dismal show in the SportPesa Premier League.