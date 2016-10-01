By Francis Mureithi

Kenyan Premier League giants Ulinzi Stars will face Tusker in the GOtv Shield final after they both saw-off second tier sides Kariobangi Sharks and KCB respectively in the semi-finals at the Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

The soldiers, who are eyeing their maiden domestic Cup success, hammered National Super League side Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 while Tusker reached the final after labouring to beat KCB 1-0 at the same venue. The final will be on October 20 at the Nyayo Stadium from 3pm.

Noah Wafula was the match winner for the brewers, heading in from a rebound just three minutes after the break to give Paul Nkata's charges the final ticket in the early kick off match which started at 1pm.

After a first half that was characterised by missed chances by Tusker and a few openings for KCB from open play, Humphrey Mieno released Allan Wanga but a rush clearance from KCB defender Dennis Ng'ang'a saw the ball hit the bar with his goalkeeper Juma Mpongo well-beaten before Wafula scored from the rebound to hand the brewers a deserved lead.

Tusker's Osborne Monday dribbles past John Odhiambo of KCB (right) during their GOtv Shield semi-finals at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on October 1, 2016. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tusker coach Paul Nkata, whose side is bidding to end a 23-year wait for the title, was not impressed by the slim win but said he was happy to make the final.

"It was not an easy match for us especially after we wasted a few chances in the first half. We are happy that we are through to the final,” said Nkata.

"The pressure is off now because in the final the game can go anyway. You can win or lose because it's the final."

KCB head coach Leonard Saleh blamed the lady luck for the defeat.

"Obviously we were the better side but lady luck did not smile on our way and after 90 minutes what matters are goals and unfortunately we did not convert any of our chances," said coach Saleh.

In the other semi-final, John Mark Makwatta lit up Afraha Stadium with a quick-fire second half hat-trick as Ulinzi put Sharks to the sword with an emphatic victory.

Oscar Wamalwa had given the soldiers a deserved lead in the sixth minute when a Wycliffe Otieno howler gifted the lanky forward the chance to loop the ball past Sharks keeper Malcolm Oigo for the opener.

After a shaky start, Sharks started growing into the match slowly and could have grabbed the equaliser through Rodgers Omondi in the 19th minute. Ibrahim Kitawi beat his marker in midfield before releasing the former Tusker forward, who missed the target.

With Ulinzi leading 1-0 and Sharks threatening to grab an equaliser, Benjamin Nyangweso summoned Makwatta from the bench.

The former Nairobi City Stars man scored two goals in two minutes before completing his hat-trick on 77 minutes with a sublime free-kick that gave Oigo no chance.