By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

Zetech University coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has expressed optimism that his charges will clinch a ticket to the Football Kenya Federation Division One League next term.

The Omollo coached students were at the weekend held to a 1-1 draw by Kiambu All Stars FC to stretch their points tally to 32 ahead of the final round of fixtures where they will face off with Gor Mahia Youth.

“We have a chance. We just need to win our next match to guarantee us a place, but the boys are focused,” Omollo who missed the last two matches on compassionate leave having lost his mother, said.

His return to the dugout should inspire his boys when they face the Gor Mahia junior side, who are a point below them.

Zetech have so far won nine matches, drawn four and lost a similar number but there next meeting with K’Ogalo juniors leaves them with no margin for error as the latter have a superior goal difference.

On 45 points, the Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee-coached Liberty Academy lead the standings heading to the final bend and are already assured of top spot.

Only top two teams earn a ticket to the Division One league next term and Omollo is upbeat.